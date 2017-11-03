Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Passengers are warned of major delays as railworkers plan to go on strike over a union dispute with train operators.

Rail, Maritime and Transport workers’ (RMT) members on Northern Rail will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday, November 8.

It is not yet known which services will be affected, but those which do run are expected to be very busy.

Northern Rail manages Prestbury and Chelford railway stations, as well as Goostrey, Mobberley and Styal.

The dispute is over its plans to remove conductors, also known as guards, from many of its services.

It says the changes will result in more staff at certain stations and that drivers can operate services safely without conductors.

But RMT is fighting the plans.

It argues that the conductors role is to assist passengers and the driver.

Union members warn that removing guards means trains travel through 330 unstaffed stations on the network creating ‘a cocktail of dangers’ where passengers and the driver are more exposed to crime and anti-social behaviour.

It also means disabled and older passengers will not be able to get on and off the train when they wish to, union bosses claim.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “Every single effort that RMT has made to reach negotiated settlements in these separate disputes with the different train operating companies over safe operation and safe staffing has been kicked back in our faces and we are left with no option but to confirm a further phase of industrial action in early November.

“It is frankly ludicrous that we have been able to negotiate long-term arrangements in Scotland and Wales that protect the guards and passenger safety but we are being denied the same opportunities with rail companies in England.

“This suspension of normal industrial relations by the employers has to end if we are to make progress towards a solution that guarantees safe rail travel for all.”

Northern Rail said it has contingency plans to minimise disruptions during industrial action.

Richard Allan, Northern’s deputy managing director, said: “We are prepared to guarantee jobs and pay for conductors for the next eight years if we can reach agreement on how our colleagues deliver better customer service using those fantastic new facilities.

“We remain available for talks that are meaningful and clearly focused on how we deliver better customer service in the future.”