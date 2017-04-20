Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have issued a fresh warning over the dangers of trespassing at Barracks Mill after a video emerged online of two self-styled ‘urban explorers’.

The YouTube footage by a duo calling themselves Fire On the Moon shows them walking inside the derelict buildings at the start of the year.

In recent years police in Macclesfield have been visiting schools to warn children of the dangers of trespassing on the land and have spoken to the owners of the site about increasing security after reports of children being injured on the site.

Reacting to the recent video footage, Chief Inspector Rob Dickinson said: “Although we have not had any reports of trespassing on the former Barrack’s Mill site, I would strongly urge anyone entering any land or buildings to think very carefully of the dangers and safety risks they would be placing on themselves and others. What may seem like harmless fun can actually have very dangerous consequences.

“As well as the potential dangers, those involved in this kind of behaviour could find themselves accused of trespass or even more serious offences such as burglary. I would urge anyone who has been involved in this kind of activity to consider their safety and the law. We will not hesitate to take positive action against anyone found to be involved.

Graham Whateley, chairman of Cedar Invest, which owns the land, urged youngsters to stay away from the site.

He said: “We take out social responsibility as landowners very seriously.

“We have spent thousands of pounds on trying to make sure that site is secure from people breaking in. We have regular security patrols which has also costs a great deal of money.”