Four areas named pollution hotspots will get action plans to improve air quality.

Checks by the council found levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air higher than the national limit around Broken Cross roundabout, Chester Road near the Oxford Road roundabout, Hibel Road from the Silk Road to Churchill Way and Park Lane between South Park Road and Hobson Street.

The authority has named them ‘air quality management areas (AQMA)’ and will draw up action plans to tackle the problem. Officers have contacted residents for feedback.

Coun Paul Bates, cabinet member for communities and health, said: “There is a legal requirement to declare these air quality management areas but as a further step the council wishes to take on board the views of our residents and businesses in the process of developing the new action plan in their area.”

Cheshire East monitors nitrogen dioxide at more than 100 sites across the borough to identify any that exceed or are close to exceeding the national limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter air or µg/m3.

Traffic is the main contributor of nitrogen dioxide to air pollution. The four air quality management areas are all in areas where housing is close to busy roads.

The highest levels were in Broken Cross where the annual average monitoring results were 50.68 µg/m3 in 2014 and 45.37 µg/m3 in 2015.

On Park Lane, levels were 49.97 µg/m3 in 2014 and 41.17 in 2015, on Chester Road, it was 40.21 µg/m3 in in 2014 and 37.15 in 2015. On Hibel Road readings were 42.58 µg/m3 in 2014 and 39.98 the following year.

Coun Mick Warren, Macclesfield East councillor, said: “Nitrogen dioxide can increase symptoms of respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. Without major investment to improve the road infrastructure, the 3,000 new homes planned for Macclesfield will exacerbate the situation, traffic flow will get worse and more AQMAs will follow.”

The consultation and information is at cheshireeast.gov.uk/air_quality_consultation. Contact the air quality team on 0300 123 5015 or via airquality@cheshireeast.gov.uk.

A drop-in session will take place at the Broken Cross Club, Fallibroome Road, on January 10, 2pm to 8pm and information will be displayed in Macclesfield Library between January 13 and 30.