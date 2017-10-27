Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police forensics specialists investigating the alleged murder of a police officer have returned to the lake where her body was found.

Investigators were photographed working in Poynton Park in Cheshire on Thursday - nearly a month after Leanne McKie’s body was found there.

DC McKie, 39, a GMP officer from Wilmslow, was found dead in Poynton Park, Cheshire, on Friday, September 29.

Her husband Darren McKie, also a police officer, 43, of Burford Close, Wilmslow, has been charged with her murder.

Commenting on forensics experts returning to the lake, a spokeswoman for Cheshire Police told the M.E.N: “It’s part of our on-going enquiries.”

DC McKie joined GMP in 2001 and worked as a detective constable in the force’s serious sexual offences unit.

GMP’s Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said at the time: “My heart particularly goes out to her three young children, who she adored. Leanne worked tirelessly to provide support and seek justice for victims of sexual crimes.”

Police were first called at around 3.45am on Friday September 29 to reports a body had been found in the lake at Poynton Park, also known as Poynton Pool.