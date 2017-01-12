In pictures: Footballers take on pottery in the mid-2000s

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at a time when football players tried their hand at pottery painting.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by Macclesfield Express photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have shots of Macclesfield Town players using their hands and even feet to decorate pottery at Playful Potter in Macclesfield.

Macclesfield Town’s Jamie Tolley, Gareth Evans and James Jennings can be seen painting in two of our shots.

There is also another of Gareth having his foot painted, and finally a shot of player Ian Brightwell with his finished footprint.

The pictures were all taken in the mid-2000s.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Facebook page.