An Australian flag was hoisted above a town hall to remember a soldier who died in the First World War.

Town councillors raised a flag in Bollington yesterday (April 25) to honour private Alfred Wright who is buried at the Church of St John’s in Bollington.

Alfred, who was born in Stockport but emigrated to Australia with his family, travelled from his home in New South Wales to Sydney to enlist with the Australian Imperial Force (AIF).

In 1918 he was sent to a field hospital in Bollington after sustaining injuries in battle, but sadly died on November 3, aged 27.

Details about his past were uncovered by Chris Heathcote, 58, who suggested the Town Hall would raise flag in his honour on Anzac Day, a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

Chris, who is from the family which runs Heathcotes butchers in the town, noticed Alfred’s gravestone in the churchyard and decided to investigate the story.

He said: “I noticed the grave when I was helping my dad cut the grass in the churchyard and mentioned it to my son Adam who lives in Sydney. He knew someone who worked for the government and we found out more about him. When we went to Australia we took a cross to put with his name on the cenotaph there.

“It’s sad he never made it home but it was nice to see a flag flying in Bollington in his honour.”

This week the mayor of Bollington, coun Allan Williams, welcomed friends and dignitaries for his annual Civic Dinner at Bollington Civic Hall.