Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five people, including a 17-year-old girl, have been arrested after a drugs raid in Macclesfield.

Cheshire Police executed a drugs warrant at an address on Wayside Road, Macclesfield, at 2.14pm on Saturday, October 21.

Five people – three men aged 38, 21 and 20, a 46-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They have all been released under investigation.