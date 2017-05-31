Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Macclesfield prepares to go to the polls in what is being billed as the most important General Election in a generation, we speak to the five candidates who are hoping to be the town's next member of Parliament.

There will also be a chance to grill the candidates at the third and final hustings held at Bollington Civic Hall on Thursday, June 1, from 7.30pm.

Voters are also being urged to check the location of their local polling station so they don’t miss the chance to have their say in the General Election.

Cheshire East Council’s elections team has secured all but nine of its usual 282 polling station locations where votes can be cast on June 8.

These include two in Macclesfield, but replacements have been found for all.

For polling districts 4JG1 and 4JG2 the new polling station will be St George’s Church on Fountain Close instead of Lower Park School.

For districts 4BC1 and 4BE1 the new polling station is St. John’s Church on Wilwick Lane instead of Weston Community Centre.

All voters are urged to check on their polling cards, which identify which polling station they should visit.

Kath O’Dwyer, acting returning officer, said: “To secure all but nine of our 282 polling station locations is quite an amazing achievement at such short notice.

“Indeed, we’ve already received a number of messages from councillors and local people congratulating us for being so swift and effective at securing venues for election day.

“It is worth bearing in mind that there are always a small number unavailable due to refurbishment, repair works or ‘event clashes’ at the venues we use, which in the past have included schools, church halls, community centres and even local pubs. I would just ask that voters check the location of their local polling station before election day.”

On polling day, Thursday June 8, polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm. Information about voting at this election is available at: www.yourvotematters.co.uk