Macclesfield is to host the first official Nerf Championships in Britain.

Nerf blasters have soared in popularity over the last few years and now people in Macclesfield have a chance to have some great competitive fun on the last weekend of the summer holidays.

Navigating a giant inflatable obstacle course, participants will need to use all of their Nerf blasting skills to aim their foam darts at targets in South Park.

The fastest and highest scoring adults and teenagers will be invited back for the grand finale where they will battle it out to become junior and adult Nerf Champions.

On the day, there will also be a range of free inflatable fun and family activities as well as stalls selling refreshments. Targets for the obstacle course have been created by local charity Macclesfield Community Artspace and all proceeds from the day will be donated to East Cheshire Hospice.

Helena Gowler, community engagement officer for Macclesfield Town Council, said: “ We are so excited to be hosting the first official Nerf Championships in Britain.”

The event is being organised by Macclesfield Town Council and people who would like to take part need to register by e-mailing community@macclesfield-tc.gov.uk or calling 01625 374142 and requesting a registration pack.

There are only 24 places up for grabs so don’t leave it too late to book your place.

The competition, which takes place on Saturday, September 2 from 11am to 2pm, is open to people aged 14 and over and registration closes on Monday, August 7.