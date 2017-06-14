Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are urged to check tumble dryers after a manufacturer recalled a batch which could catch fire.

Beko has issued an alert warning of a fire risk with 3,450 of its condenser tumble dryers and told customers to stop using them immediately.

The firm has asked customers with 8kg or 9kg Beko and Blomberg condenser tumble dryers, manufactured between May and November 2012, to register for a free modification.

Nick Evans, head of prevention at Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our advice is if you think you are one of those people affected by this recall, to please stop using the tumble dryer immediately. In general keep your tumble dryer well maintained by cleaning the filters after every cycle.

"If you notice that clothes are taking a long time to dry or items are much hotter than usual at the end of a cycle that can be the sign of a faulty dryer. If you smell burning unplug it immediately.”

Visit beko.co.uk or blomberguk.com for a list of affected models.