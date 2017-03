Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire crew attended after a teenager got stuck in a swing.

The teen became trapped in the child’s swing in the park at the end of Ash Grove, Macclesfield last night.

One fire engine from Macclesfield attended at around 6.10pm.

Fire crews released the teenager from the swing manually without any cutting equipment.