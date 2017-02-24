Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FIRE cadet units have made a desperate plea for volunteers or they could risk closure.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service runs fire cadet units in Macclesfield, Bollington and Poynton to give young people aged 12-17 a chance to learn basic firefighter skills, participate in activities and gain qualifications including Duke of Edinburgh awards. But the units rely on volunteers and need more help. The fire service said without more volunteers the units could be at risk of closure.

Nick Evans, head of prevention at the fire service, said: “There is probably a bit of a myth about volunteering with fire cadets that you need some kind of firefighter experience, but that’s simply not true. There’s no set profile and no need to have a background in the fire and rescue service. You do, however, need drive and commitment in helping young people thrive in your local community and that’s all we are asking for.

“We are urgently looking for people from all walks of life to help with our cadets and would urge anyone with a couple of hours spare each week to get in touch.”

Cheshire Fire Cadets was set up 24 years ago and has 24 units. The service has around 100 adult volunteers who lead cadets.

Nick added: “If you speak to any of our volunteer cadet staff they will tell you they do it because they love it. They enjoy the fun, friendship, action, adventure and practical activities the fire cadets provides. They also enjoy making a real difference to young people in their community.

“All we ask is that you are able to give up one evening a week for a drill night. I know that once you’ve joined you’ll never look back.”

The Macclesfield unit meets at Macclesfield Fire Station on Wednesday nights. Call 07964 109016 or email cadet19@cheshirefire.gov.uk.

Bollington cadets meet at Bollington Fire Station on Tuesdays and are available on 07964 109281 or email cadet20@cheshirefire.gov.uk.

The Poynton Fire Station cadet unit meets on a Wednesday night and can be contacted on 07964 109278 or email cadet22@cheshirefire.gov.uk

Call the Youth Engagement Team on 01606 868654, email vicky.wrest@cheshirefire.gov.uk or download the application pack from cheshirefire.gov.uk/jobs/volunteers/cadet-leader-volunteers .