Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire bosses have been given new powers to increase their precept by up to three per cent without the need for a public referendum.

Cheshire Fire Authority takes a share of the council tax - known as a precept - in order to provide its service to the borough.

The authority had originally planned to increase their share of council tax by 1.99pc as part of its draft Integrated Risk Management Plan for 2018/19.

But new government guidelines say the authority can increase the precept by up to 3pc - which would see council tax for 2018/19 rise by £2.19 per year to £75.48 for a Band D equivalent property.

It is hoped the increase will help balance the budget against a reduction in central government funding between now and 2021.

Councillor Bob Rudd, chair of Cheshire Fire Authority, said: “Very late in our consultation process, on 19th December, the Government announced that local authorities - including fire and rescue authorities - would be allowed to raise their share of council tax by 3pc before they need to hold a public referendum on a proposed increase.

“Therefore, CFA is seeking views on proposals to increase its share of council tax by 2.99pc in 2018/19.”

Paul Hancock, chief fire officer added: “The Authority, like other public sector bodies used to receive an annual capital grant from the Government.

“Since 2014 the Authority has not received an annual capital grant and it seems extremely unlikely that such a grant will be reintroduced under the current financial constraints.

“This means that the CFA has to look at other ways to balance the budget and ensure the safety of the residents of Cheshire.

“Please let us know what you think about proposing to increase Cheshire Fire Authority’s share of council tax by 2.99pc in 2018/19, we welcome your views.”

Both the original proposal to increase the Authority’s share of council tax by 1.99pc and the proposal to increase it by 2.99pc instead will be considered by Members of Cheshire Fire Authority at their meeting on Wednesday 14th February 2018. The consultation will close on Monday 12th February 2018. To comment go to www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/home/cheshire-fire-authority-201819-council-tax-precept-consultation .