Movie fans can finally sit back, relax, and enjoy a squeak-free film after the refurbishment at the town’s independent cinema.

The seating at Cinemac, based at The Old Sunday School, was salvaged from the former Derby Playhouse after it closed down in the 1970s, but after more than 60 years use, had become worn and uncomfortable.

Now, thanks to funding from the Silkscreen Film Society, Cinemac and the Friends of Macclesfield Silk Heritage, the seats have been refurbished, with new upholstery and comfy padding.

Councillor Janet Jackson, who regularly uses the cinema and is chair of the Friends, said: “The seats are wonderful, we are absolutely thrilled.

“The old seats weren’t great – they were already secondhand in the first place, so they have been in use for a very long time.

“And they didn’t half squeak too – you didn’t dare move about once you were sat down. But these new seats are wonderful and very comfortable. They have replaced the seats and the backs, and oiled the iron frames so they don’t squeak any more. I just hope that everybody will now get behind the cinema and start going.”

The auditorium at the Old Sunday School, on Roe Street, is also used for talks and concert performances, including the Northern Chamber Orchestra.

Silkscreen Film Society has been using the space since it was set up in 2002, and Cinemac opened in 2005.

Steven Metcalf, who set up the independent cinema, said: “It’s been a brilliant 11 years and a real pleasure to be based in such a unique venue, showing a range of films and live satellite events that cater for a wide variety of audiences. The building’s never been used so regularly and by so many people, and we’re delighted to be contributing to its future.”

This is the first in a series of planned improvements and investments into The Old Sunday School, which is gearing up for a major programme of refurbishment nearly 40 years after it was rescued from the threat of demolition.

The team are now looking for funding to refurbish the remaining seats - which are to the side of the auditorium, and replacement windows.

To make a donation to help fund the second phase of the building’s refurbishment go to justgiving.com/silkheritagetrust or silkmacclesfield.org.uk .