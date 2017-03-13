Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting for an Italian man who conned an elderly couple with fake fashions.

The fraudster was selling items of clothing from his vehicle in Poynton claiming he was a clothing factory owner from Milan.

He told the victims that and had attended a fashion show and was giving away samples before going to the airport.

One elderly couple were conned out of a large sum of money for very poor quality goods.

PCSO Lisa Furmanek has now issued a warning and advice to residents said: “Please alert any elderly neighbours or family members to this scam to prevent them becoming a victim.

“If you are approached in a similar way please do not hand over any money and call us on 101 with as much detail as possible including the male’s description, car registration plate, make and model.

“Always remember to never buy goods from someone you don’t know selling items from a vehicle, but always report them to us.

“You may stop someone else becoming a victim.”