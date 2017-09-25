Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An area of farmland on Chelford Road could be developed with more than 200 homes under new plans.

Developers have submitted outline plans to build up to 232 houses on 11 hectares of land between Chelford Road and Pexhill Road in Macclesfield.

The site, made up of six fields, is being released from the green belt in the council’s new Local Plan and developers Jones Homes and Redrow Homes state it helps meet the council’s quota for housing.

But the application has caused concern for residents who want to keep their green spaces, particularly as the plan is in addition to another 135 homes already proposed on a site nearby, north of Chelford Road, by a Robinsons brewery.

Tim Whiteley, from Save Macclesfield Green Belt (SMGB), said: “We are sad to see the application for land which includes a local wildlife site and we will fight the application.

“We’ve already got the new homes plan by Robinsons nearby on Chelford Road, and now this. The roads can’t take it.

“The traffic on Chelford Road and the Broken Cross roundabout is already chaos. There is space for more homes on the Chelford Road sites too so we’re very concerned.”

SMGB claims the developers did not properly consult with residents before submitting the application. They state documents outlining the proposals were removed from a company website after a few days.

Mr Whiteley said: “We find the developers lack of pre-application consultation deplorable.”

A spokesman from How Planning on behalf of the applicants said the scheme provides family housing with green spaces. He said: “There is an urgent need for new homes in Macclesfield.

“The site will not only deliver open market houses, but also affordable homes for those wanting to get on the housing ladder.

“HOW Planning undertook a consultation which consisted of the distribution of a leaflet to residents living in close proximity to the site.

“The leaflet directed residents to consultation boards which were on on HOW’s website from July 25 until September 2. The website contained comments forms enabling residents to provide feedback.”