Parents of a baby born with a serious heart condition had an emotional reunion with the doctor they say saved their son’s life.

Samuel Bellerby, from Macclesfield, was born in January with a valve missing from his heart .

His parents Lisa and Steve claim David Wright, a consultant at Macclesfield Hospital, spotted Sam’s rare condition and his actions kept him alive.

Sam had major surgery at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool on March 7 which lasted nine hours. While he was recovering Dr Wright made an unexpected visit.

Lisa said it was an emotional reunion.

She said: “We were completely overwhelmed that Mr Wright came to visit. There was lots of tears.

“In his eyes he was just doing his job but to us he will always be our hero and we can’t thank him enough.”

Sam’s brave journey has just started and he will face more surgery in six months and twice more into adulthood.

Lisa, a mum of three, said the family, who live on the Weston estate, have been ‘completely overwhelmed’ by the fundraising that has taken place in Sam’s name.

