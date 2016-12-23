Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family visiting the grave of a loved one had to be rescued from a cemetery - after being locked in.

The woman, her father and her two children, attempted to leave Macclesfield Cemetery around 6.30pm - but found the gates locked.

They tried to find an exit then called security but were unable to get through to anyone.

The desperate family were left with no other option than to call the police.

Operators then called the fire service who attended just after 6.45pm.

Firefighters used bolt cutters on the padlock to open the gate and free the family.

According to Orbitas, the Cheshire East Council company which runs the cemetery, it’s opening hours are 9am to 6.30pm.

Orbitas and the council have been approached for a comment.