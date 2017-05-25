Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a police officer killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack have released an emotional tribute.

Elaine McIver, who worked as an officer for Cheshire Constabulary, is understood to have been at the arena with her husband Paul.

Paul was also left with injuries following the blast.

A statement said: “Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, Auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

“She was everyone’s friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

“She would have been devastated by the injuries sustained by her partner Paul, and we all wish him a speedy recovery.

“Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it.

“Although we will all miss her beyond belief, we absolutely know she will live in our hearts forever.”