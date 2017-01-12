Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of critically ill Kavan Maddocks have thanked the community for its support as he opens his eyes for the first time.

Kavan, 20, of Chester Road, Macclesfield, suffered broken bones and swelling on brain when he fell from the car park at Churchill Way in November.

His mum Janthea said Kavan has squeezed his grandad Ernie Peacock’s hand, fluttered his eyelashes and is now regularly opening his eyes at North Staffordshire Hospital.

She said: “He opened his eyes for the first time which is just wonderful. He hasn’t fully regained consciousness yet but we are heading in the right direction.”

Janthea, who is also mum to Fraser, said the support of the community has helped the whole family. She said: “I just want to thank everyone for everything they have done, from the paramedics and Air Ambulance to his friends and colleagues.

“His friends have been a fantastic support. They are the most amazing people, they have really taken care to look after him. It’s reassuring to know he has all this support.”

A fundraising campaign to raise money for the air ambulance service, which transported Kavan on the day of his accident, has raised almost £1,500.

An online fundraiser set up by family friend Donna Lockwood has raised £485, and Kavan’s colleagues at Thorneycroft Solicitors in Macclesfield have raised a further £1,000 for the charity by holding a ‘dress down’ day and a cake sale.

Staff – many of whom wore football shirts in honour of footie-mad Kavan – raised £367, which was increased to £1,000 by the management.

Natasha Scragg, marketing manager at Thorneycrofts, said the firm has chosen the Air Ambulance as its nominated charity for 2017.

She said: “Kavan wasn’t just a colleague, he was a friend. Within his role as Accounts Assistant he would make daily trips around the office greeting everyone in his path. This is why so many of us have visited him.” Among Kavan’s well wishers are staff and players at his favourite team, Macclesfield Town FC. A minute’s applause was held at an FA Cup game in his honour and manager John Askey has visited hospital to wish him a speedy recovery.

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/donna-lockwood.