The family friendly Just So Festival returns this year with a host of new events added to the line-up.

Tickets are selling faster than ever for the festival, which aims to give families a magical experience in the outdoors and is directed by Macclesfield mums Sarah Bird and Rowan Hoban, through their company Wild Rumpus.

The friends set up the event in 2009 as the country’s only arts festival solely for children and families.

There are three new areas of the site this year, including the lakeside Silver Screen glade which is dedicated to film and cinema and the Social Barn which is a celebration of food.

Sarah Bird said: “Thank you to all our incredible audiences who have adventured together at Just So to help us make it one of the best family festivals in the world.

“Spending time as a family, exploring the woods, venturing to the lake at dawn, singing around the campfire, eating under the stars and listening to stories that will fill us full of awe – what’s not to look forward to? We can’t wait to share Just So 2017 with you soon.”

The festival is from August 18 to 20 at Rode Hall Estate, Cheshire.

For more go to justsofestival.org.uk.