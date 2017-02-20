Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family of kittens has been rescued from a compost bin on a industrial estate.

A eagle-eyed worker at a unit in Hurdsfield spotted a black cat living in a compost bin at the far side of a car park.

She contacted the Macclesfield branch of the RSPCA when she suspected the feral cat had given birth to a litter of kittens.

An inspector collected the mum, nicknamed Compost Cat, and her four kittens which are now living in a foster home.

The RSPCA now hope to rehome the kittens and allow mum to return to her life in Hurdsfield.

A spokesman for the branch said: “Mum is feral but dotes on her new litter who are living contentedly in one of our volunteers homes.

“When the kittens begin to eat solid food and are no longer dependant on mum, they will be taken off her and socialised with a view to rehoming them.

“At the same time, Mum will be neutered, ear tipped and returned to site to resume her life as a feral cat.”

When feral or wild cats breed they can become colonies.

The RSPCA’s ‘Trap, Neuter and Release’ scheme aims to cut down the number of wild cats.