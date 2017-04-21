Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families will gather to run miles in memory of a baby who died from a rare illness.

Little Ted French was born in November 2012 with a genetic disorder called mitochondrial disease, which causes cells to have no energy and means tissues or body organs can’t work properly.

There is no cure for the illness and Ted sadly died just a few months later in May 2013.

His parents Dee, 31, and Gareth, 32, who have a daughter Penny and are both teaching assistants, have fund raised for the Lily Foundation which funds research into the disease, aided by their friend Alex Wright.

Now Alex, 38, who lives in Macclesfield with partner Lucy, 37, and their daughters Mila and Zeffie, has organised a special running event to involve families across Macclesfield.

He was inspired by the atmosphere of a group run after completing seven runs with charity runner Ben Smith, who ran 401 marathons in 401 days last year across the country.

Alex has organised the Magnificent Mileathon at Riverside Park in Macclesfield, inviting people to run two courses and notch up as many miles as possible between 7am and 7pm, to be added to a grand total.

Alex said: “We hope to raise lots of money for the Lily Foundation in memory of Ted who sadly lost his battle with mitochondrial disease when he was just five and a half months old.

“The event is a fun way to bring people together to get active while raising awareness.

“The Lily Foundation funds vital research into mitochondrial disease and supports families going through a very difficult experience.

“We don’t want people to think they have to be an expert runner to take part, it’s more about bringing a strong sense of community spirit and getting everyone involved.”

The Magnificent Mileathon will take place on Saturday, May 6 at Riverside Park, Macclesfield.

There will be a 1.2 mile route for beginners and kids and 7.8 mile route for those wanting a bigger challenge.

Participants receive a sticker for each lap completed, which are then placed on a chart to show everyone’s efforts.

The running kicks off at 7am and there will be fun activities and cakes available from 10am. The day will be rounded off with a barbecue and bar in the evening.

Visit magnificentmileathon.com or Facebook page facebook.com/MagnificentMileathon