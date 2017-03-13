Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train stations will be given an overhaul and more journeys added to timetables to cope with demand when the airport relief road opens.

Train representatives, community leaders and MP David Rutley got together for a meeting to discuss changes to train services and facilities at stations around Macclesfield, including Disley, Poynton, Adlington and Middlewood.

Concerns have been raised about the need to improve rail services for residents ahead of the completion of the A6 to Manchester Airport Relief Road. The 10km dual carriageway, which is under construction, will link the A6 at Hazel Grove to the M56 at Manchester Airport and has been in the pipeline for decades.

But it’s predicted to lead to a 30 per cent increase in traffic on the A6 in Disley.

More trains will be added to timetables and there will be improvements to the stations to meet demand from the extra rail passengers which are expected.

Poynton will see an increase to two trains per hour during the day on Mondays to Saturdays from May 2018, with the introduction of a new hourly Macclesfield to Blackpool service.

Poynton and Adlington will have improved Sunday services from May 2018, with an hourly service replacing the current five trains a day.

At Disley, improvements will include new ticket machines, new CCTV and upgraded lighting and shelters. Refurbished carriages with WiFi will be introduced.

Mr Rutley said: “I am most grateful to Northern senior executives for taking the time to meet me and local councillors to review train services at local stations.

“With the predicted increases in traffic congestion, particularly in Disley, and the growing demand for train services, it is more important than ever that local train passengers see improvements to the frequency of train services and the quality of train carriages.

“I am also pleased that Northern is reviewing car parking arrangements at local train stations, as they are important for commuters and residents.”

The group visited Poynton Civic Centre to review what action could be taken to tackle car parking issues around Poynton and Adlington stations. There will also be a parking assessment at Disley.

Train bosses have been asked to consider more regular stops at Middlewood station serve local commuters.