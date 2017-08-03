Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An artist who captured Macclesfield landscapes is being honoured with an exhibition in her memory.

Jane Osmond, who has been hailed as a ‘stalwart of Macclesfield’s creative community’, created pictures inspired by the town and countryside from a studio at her home in Kerridge, where she lived with her children, Jim and Pip. She specialised in etching prints and used a bespoke printing press made to the same design as one used by Dutch artist and printmaker Rembrandt.

Jane, who also regularly exhibited at the Treacle Market, sadly died from a brain tumour in February aged 64.

Now her children have put together an exhibition of her work, which also features her beloved printing press. Pip said: “Jim and I are really pleased that we’ve been given the chance to exhibit the entire collection of mum’s work.

“Lots of people from Macclesfield know her etchings of local landscapes but there are lesser-known etchings and screen prints on show from her time in places such as Norway and Cornwall.

“She moved into painting in the last years of her life and we will have these on show as well.

“The exhibition is a chance for people to celebrate mum’s life as a much-loved local artist.”

Jane was born in St Alban’s and grew up in and around Hertfordshire. She studied at Camberwell Art School and was granted a scholarship by the British Council to study in Oslo for a year, where she fell in love with the Scandinavian landscape.

Her parents moved to Macclesfield in the mid-1970s and she moved to the area in 1977 where she began etching the surrounding areas.

Incubation Arts, an arts group run by Jane’s friends, Jeff Teasdale and Julie Hamer, is hosting the exhibition at its new home in Churchill Way Chambers in Macclesfield.

The group is also raising money to buy Jane’s printing machine from her children for an agreed sum of £2,000.

Jeff, a sculptor and painter, said: “There can be few homes around Macclesfield which does not own a Jane Osmond print.

“Jane was a popular and prolific print-maker, a stalwart of the creative community in Macclesfield.”

Jane Osmond: A Retrospective, is exhibited at Churchwill Way Chambers, Churchill Way until August 27. Guests can visit between 11am to 4pm from Wednesday to Saturday, or during the Treacle Market on Sunday, August 27.