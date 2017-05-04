Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Macc Lads are set to perform on stage together in public for the first time in 30 years.

The band, who caused outrage with the onstage antics and controversial lyrics during the 1980s heyday, agreed to get together again after being persuaded by friend Barbara Burns, who worked in the Bears Head on Mill Street in Macclesfield where the band used to drink.

The move will see original members Muttley McLad (Tristan O’Neill), The Beater (Geoffrey Conning) and Stez Styx (Steve Hatton) play a gig in aid of Macclesfield Hospital’s Macmillan cancer unit and a punk festival in Blackpool in the summer.

The new band will also feature later Macc Lad Chorley the Hord (Charles Moore) and new lead singer Bammy (Christopher Bamford), who designed the first Macc Lads album cover.

It will go under the name FILF but will not play any of the Macc Lads original material, instead concentrating on punk covers.

Muttley McLad, the original lead and songwriter, said: “It’s never been the right time to get back together before now. We like doing gigs like this. We’re playing the songs we liked when we were kids, like the Ramones and The Clash. We won’t perform Macc Lads songs. We’re too old, fat and bald now, but we won’t be well behaved.”

The Express reported in 2015 how Muttley had rejected a reappraisal of the band’s work, which claimed they were misunderstood ‘satirists’, saying they were every bit as bad as they seemed.

The band played its 500th and final public gig in Nottingham in 1995. Muttley said: “We were banned from playing everywhere. In one town it was the only time the Conservatives and Labour on the council were in agreement. Once I had a bag of hot sick thrown at me on stage. I wrote the lyrics and people can make of them what they will. They are all true stories from Macclesfield. It was the best job in the world. I wrote rude rhymes all day and got spat at all night.”

FILF have already played a private warm up gig to family and friends at a pub in Stockport. The new line-up came about after Muttley, Stez and Beater went to long-time friend Bammy’s wedding two years ago. Pal Barbara persuaded them to do the charity gig she was organising with her husband Richard.

Sir Nicholas Winterton, who was Macclesfield’s MP during the band’s glory days in the 1980s, said: “The Macc Lads were very poplar but offended some people. I would hope they use good sense and decency. If they go over the mark they will be asking for trouble.”

They will play at The Winking Man pub in Upper Hulme, at 8pm on Saturday, June 3 with punk bands Rocket 69 and Prisoners of War.

Tickets cost £10 on the door or from the band’s website filf.band.