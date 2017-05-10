Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with further allegations of historical child sex abuse.

Crown prosecutors said Bennell, 63, has been accused of 21 more counts, including 18 of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery against four boys aged between 14 and 16.

He's now charged with 41 offences in total, dating from 1980 and 1991, against eight male complainants.

The former Manchester City, Stoke and Crewe Alexandra coach has previously denied 20 child sex offences during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “Today, former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with 21 counts of non-recent sexual assault on boys aged between 14 and 16 years of age.

“These are 18 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

“He will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 17, in relation to these charges.”

The most recent charges concern offences which are alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 1991, the CPS said.

Bennell is also accused of 14 counts of indecent assault, five counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery.

The accusations involve four complainants who were boys under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged attacks in the 1980s. One alleged victim was aged 11 to 12 at the time he claims he was indecently assaulted by Bennell.

The former coach is currently on remand in custody.

During his career in football, Bennell also worked as a coach for junior teams in the North West and the Midlands.