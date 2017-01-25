Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex boyfriend greeted police with arms out ready to be handcuffed after his former partner reported he was ‘smashing the house up’.

Carl Davies, 33, was banned from contacting his ex after being convicted of harassment against her last year, a court heard.

But in the early hours of one morning last month the ex girlfriend called police saying Davies was at her property on Western Avenue, Macclesfield, smashing the house up.

When officers attended Davies, of Belgrave Road in Macclesfield, came out of the house with his arms out saying ‘come on boys, I’m going to Middlewich’, which is where the police custody suite is located.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane, said: “Police were called to Western Avenue on December 11 at 3.20am after the victim reported her ex was present and smashing up the house.

“The defendant exited the front door and was met by police and said ‘come on boys, I’m going to Middlewich’. He had his arms outstretched expecting to be handcuffed.

“He was under the influence of alcohol. He smelled of intoxicants and his eyes were glazed. He was arrested and said ‘it’s not fair, no-one listens to me’.

“Police spoke to the victim who confirmed that she didn’t wish to make a statement of complaint. She said he had knocked over the Christmas tree but they managed to put it back up again.”

Davies pleaded guilty at a hearing on Thursday, January 12 to breaching a restraining order on December 11, 2016.

Defending James Edwards said: “The defendant has worked in the security industry for 16 years but lost that employment through the conviction for harassment. He was in a relationship with the victim for six years. It didn’t end in violent circumstances.

“There has been some contact but it’s completely over now. On the night of the offence they met while out randomly and she invited him to her house. It was fine until her daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend came. The defendant has a stable background and is between work.”

Magistrates gave Davies a six month community order, four week curfew from 8pm and 7am, 10 day rehabilitation requirement, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Walter Barrett said: “There is no need for an alcohol treatment requirement. You can get your act together and hopefully move on from this.”