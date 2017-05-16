Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An evergreen football fan who has seen all three FA Trophy finals featuring Macc Town is gearing up for another.

Roy Newsome was there to see the Silkmen win the first ever FA Trophy in 1970.

The boisterous 23-year-old was so excited he invaded the pitch at the final whistle and joined players in their celebrations.

Roy was also there for the next final in 1989 when Macc Town lost and he was cheering from the Wembley terraces when the club won it in 1996.

Now the 69-year-old grandfather of three is getting ready to roar on the lads at Wembley again on Sunday. And despite having had a hip replacement he is keen to repeat his antics of 1970.

Roy, of Lowerfield Road, Hurdsfield, said: “If Macclesfield win and I can get my leg over the barriers I’ll be straight out on that pitch to celebrate with the lads, as long as I don’t get in any trouble.”

Roy’s love of the Silkmen and his trips to Wembley have always been a family affair. He started going to the Moss Rose with his dad when he was a boy and since he was 16 has hardly missed a game, home or away.

His brothers Gordon and Stephen were at the 1970 final and by the next two finals Roy was sharing the fun with his sons Paul, now 43, and Stephen, 46.

Now three generations of Newsomes will be travelling to Wembley including Roy, Paul and grandson George, 12.

Roy, a retired Macclesfield Borough Council worker, said: “Watching Macclesfield has always been a family affair. It started with my dad and me and my five brothers, then came cousins and now grandchildren.

“I really think we can win this game, but win or lose I am just looking forward to a great day out with my family.

“I’ve got my shirt, my scarf, my flag and I’m thinking of painting my face for the occasion.”

Another mainstay of Roy’s previous Wembley experiences has been his beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra. But this time she’s not so keen.

Roy said: “Sandra’s not always been the biggest football fan, but she’s loved to come along for the family day out.

“I’m trying to persuade her to give it one last go as we don’t know if we’ll ever get the chance again. I’m keeping her seat on the coach just in case she changes her mind.”