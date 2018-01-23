Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Competitors have just three weeks to hone their flipping skills for the town’s annual Pancake race.

The ever popular Pancake Race will return to the Market Place on Tuesday, February 13.

Competing teams of four run a relay race up and down Mill Street while flipping a pancake in a frying pan, with a prize for the fastest team and best fancy dress.

It’s being organised by ECHO - the official charity of East Cheshire NHS Trust which runs local health services including Macclesfield District General Hospital.

Fiona Doorey, ECHO’s fundraising manager, said: “This will be the fourth year that Macclesfield’s annual pancake race has been held in aid of ECHO and the event has gone from strength to strength.

“Last year we had a record number of entries and it was a great success despite heavy snowfall on the day, thanks to our council partners working hard in freezing conditions to clear the course.

“Hopefully there will be no blizzards or other adverse weather events this year so why not enter a team to promote your business or organisation and raise funds for important local NHS services at the same time?”

Registration £20 per team and there is no minimum sponsorship amount. Instead, organisers ask that team members aim to raise as much money for the charity in sponsorship as they can for this great local cause.

Any funds raised go towards providing up-to-date equipment and pioneering treatment to improve direct patient care, both at the hospital and in other local healthcare services.

A number of prizes will be on offer – including a prize for best fancy dress - and Silk 106.9 will be on hand to compere and keep the crowds entertained.

Registration takes place outside the town hall at 10am with the first race is at 11am.

The races should be completed by 1pm so the event can fit around the working day.

Pans and real pancakes will all be provided on the day.

The event is being supported by the Rotarians, Macclesfield Town Council and Cheshire East Council. Macclesfield and Congleton Scouts and Explorers will also be selling cakes on the day both for ECHO and to raise money to allow the group to attend the World Scout Jamboree 2019.

To register or for more information, please call 01625 661184 or email ecntstaff.comms@nhs.net.