Football star Izzy Christiansen is urging the town to snap up their tickets for Wembley to cheer on the Silkmen.

The 25-year-old from Rainow said Macclesfield Town FC need as much support as possible when they play in the final of the FA Trophy on May 21.

Unfortunately Izzy won’t be there in person as she’ll be preparing to play for England in this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 finals.

But she praised the team for its fantastic achievement.

Izzy said: “It is an amazing achievement by the lads at Macclesfield Town and I wish them all the best for the final. I hope that it’s a platform for them to get back into the big time. I used to go to Moss Rose when I was younger, in between playing football myself, and I’m always looking out for the results on a Saturday afternoon.”

The midfield talent, who now lives in Manchester, is still pinching herself after being selected for her first major senior tournament, but hasn’t forgotten her roots.

The former Tytherington School pupil said: “Growing up in Rainow has played a huge part in my success. It has kept me down to earth and my feet on the ground.

“I still remember playing football with the boys from the village out on the street until it got dark. I loved playing football and my success has been through a combination of working hard, making good choices and having great support from the town.”

After discovering her talent Izzy found her way into the under-10s side at Manchester United. When she was 14 she moved to Everton where she went through the ranks to be picked for the ladies’ team. She moved to Birmingham City, where she also studied at university, and three years ago returned north to play at Manchester City. In 2016 she was named the PFA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Izzy said being selected for the England squad has taken her career to the next level.

She said: “It’s a very difficult team to get into. Nineteen of the girls are from the successful world cup squad. It has been an amazing experience. The set up, the media work, photo shoots, it’s mega. There is a huge belief that we go win the Euros.”

As for the future Izzy has a sights on the captain’s armband.

She said: “I won’t lie, I would love to captain my country. But my first aim is to establish myself in the team and see where it goes.”