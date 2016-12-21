Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MEMBERS of a group for adults with learning disabilities wore elf ears and raced around the leisure centre for the hospice.

The Lifestyle Group did an Elf Bike Ride using specially adapted bikes in aid of East Cheshire Hospice.

It was the group’s twist on the elf run events which organisations around the town have been doing for the hospice.

One member Chloe Woodfine, 30, of Brocklehurst Way in Tytherington, smashed all targets with a fantastic fundraising total of £1,400.

Her sister Vikki Bourne said: “Chloe has severe physical and mental disabilities and epilepsy. However, her infectious smile prompted donations to flood in from as far afield as Singapore via a campaign on social media. The Bruce Arms on Crompton Road and its regulars raised another £138.

“Carer Birgit Grimshaw cycled Chloe around the leisure centre on a special wheelchair bike. She was super excited on the day and it was just amazing to see her smile so much.

“Everyone had lots of fun.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ChloeWoodfine to donate.