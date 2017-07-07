Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 90-year-old is refusing to leave his flat despite being told he has to leave.

Tony O’Neill is one of six elderly residents at Ingersley Court in Bollington who received a letter from Croftwood Care UK Ltd giving them two months to move out.

The letter included an eviction notice which warned that legal action would be taken if they hadn’t left by the end of July.

Tony, who is a retired insurance broker, said he was expecting to ‘end his days’ at the flat, and said the care firm should be more sympathetic to the residents who do not want to leave and have been given very little time to find new accommodation.

He said: “I’ve been very happy here, to get a notice threatening me with eviction is atrocious.”

The tenants rented their supported living flats from CLS until the Minster Care Group bought Ingersley Court in May. Tony, who served his national service as a Royal Marine, added: “I’m going to stay here until I find somewhere that is right for me. All the other people in the flats are in the same situation as me, one lady has lived here for 30 years. They are just booting us out as if it was nothing.”

Claire Crosbie, a former councillor and former Mayor of Bollington, also criticised the short notice and ‘cruel’ letter. She said: “It is down right cruel to send letters to elderly people threatening them with eviction. These people expected to end their lives in these flats are being told they have to move out and find somewhere new in just two months and they are being threatened with court action.”

A spokesperson for Minster Care Group, which took over Ingersley Court from CLS in May, said the decision has been made to expand clear the flats so that they could be redeveloped to allow the expansion of the care home provision which is based next door.

She said the letters were drafted to meet ‘legal obligations’, adding: “While the letters sent to residents are drafted to meet our legal obligations, we are aware of the sensitivities involved and contacted tenants and their families to reassure them that we will work with them to find suitable, alternative accommodation and have also subsequently met with all residents to discuss the options available. We are working closely with the local authority and other care providers to source suitable, alternative accommodation for the two remaining tenants within the two-month notice period.”