A little girl battling a terminal disease has been honoured on the front of an Eddie Stobart Truck.

Amelia Carroll, three, from Poynton, has Battens Disease, a rare genetic condition which will see her lose her speech, mobility and eyesight.

She now has an Eddie Stobart truck called ‘Amelia Dream’ named after her.

It came about when family friend Iain Evans won the chance to name a truck. However, the first request for ‘Amelia’s Dream’ went against Stobart rules that only girls’ first names can be used, meaning Dream was off limits.

But then luckily Rob Kardashian, who appears in American reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, named his baby daughter Dream to the world, meaning a compromise can be struck.

Amelia’s mum Lucy, who along with husband Mike has been campaigning to raise money to fund research and spread awareness of the disease, said: “Our daughter’s name will travel the country and with it the awareness of this horrific disease. It’s hard to explain the emotion that this has brought, to see our daughters name upon that truck is priceless.”