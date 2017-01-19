Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who drove at excessive speeds in the town centre with drugs in his system has avoided jail.

Sam Jafarian, 24, was caught by police driving on Duke Street, Macclesfield, with cocaine and benzoylecgonine, the product of the body’s metabolism of the drug, in his system, a court heard.

The incident happened on October 7, last year.

At Stockport magistrates’ court, Jafarian, of Lincoln Road, Wilmslow, admitted two charges of drug driving. The amount of cocaine in his blood was 90ug, nine times the legal limit of 10ug.

The amount of benzoylecgonine was 844ug, above the 50ug limit.

Magistrates said only custody could be justified due to the nature and gravity of the offence, the erratic driving at a ‘very excessive limit’ and with drugs in system.

They sentenced him to six weeks in jail suspended for 12 months.

Magistrates also gave Jafarian a supervision order with a curfew for four months, plus 20 days Rehabilitation Requirement.

Jafarian was also banned from driving for 12 months.