A drug addict persuaded an elderly woman to hand over more than £200 during a year-long campaign of harassment, a court heard.

Cheryl Amanda Hamand, 40, repeatedly knocked on the door of the 79-year-old’s Macclesfield home to ask for money, the hearing was told.

Hamand, of Bollinbrook Road, Macclesfield, also intimidated the pensioner by following her on a bike and asking for more cash.

The victim said she believed it was her ‘Christian Duty’ to help, but was too frightened to tell the police.

The victim said in a statement read in court: “When I go out she turns up on her bike. It’s like she’s looking for me. I want her to leave me alone but I’m worried I’ll never get my money back. When I see her my heart sinks.”

The crime came to light after the victim’s neighbours on Bollinbarn Drive stepped in and told police.

Hamand, who is addicted to crack and heroin, pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced at Stockport Magistrates.

Magistrates considered sending her to prison, saying they were ‘horrified’ she targeted the woman, but instead they suspended her nine-week jail sentence.

Prosecuting, Tina Cunnane, said: “This is an elderly victim who has been harassed by the defendant calling at her address and getting money from her.

“She said she needed money and the victim believed it was her Christian duty to help. She paid her money to get her to leave and is out of pocket by £210. She was feeling intimidated and too frightened to tell police. Neighbours became concerned and reported it.”

The court heard Hamand has a split personality disorder and has been taking drugs her whole adult life.

Defending, Shirley Fitton said: “She never intended to intimidate the victim but realises it was cruel to prey on a vulnerable elderly woman. She intended to pay the money back and gave her £20 but has no proof.”

Hamand was given a 12 month community order, must pay £250 compensation and is subject to a restraining order not to contact the victim.

The chairman of the bench said: “We’re horrified with how you treated this vulnerable lady. It’s extremely concerning that it could still have been going on if it wasn’t for her neighbours taking action.”

Hamand was subject to a conditional discharge for another theft at the time of the harassment.