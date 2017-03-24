Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘drowsy’ driver crashed into three cars after taking a sleeping tablet.

Janet Sigley, 53, took a sleeping tablet to ease her anxiety after a family argument, a court heard.

She thought the tablet would take a hour to work and set out to Tesco near her Macclesfield home to do some shopping, magistrates were told.

But the tablet kicked in sooner and she collided with a vehicle in the car park. She exchanged details with the driver and parked in a space before going into the shop, But when she returned and pulled out of the space she crashed into two more cars, the court was told.

Members of staff who noticed she was unsteady on her feet had called the police and she was arrested.

She was found with a cocktail of prescription drugs in her system, which she takes for depression, anxiety and other illnesses, Stockport Magistrates court heard.

Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon said: “A Tesco employee saw the defendant in her car on the pedestrian crossing and there was a blue car parked nearby. Both cars had damage to the front side. The defendant exchanged details with the driver of the other car and as she got back into her car she stumbled and appeared to be under the influence of something so the police were contacted.

“When she came back to her car she collided with two more vehicles.”

Sigley, of Old Hall Street in Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs on December 28.

Defending David Manley said the defendant has worked as a housekeeper for a family in Lower Peover for 19 years and gave magistrates a letter from her employer to show her good character.

He said: “She’s an extremely nervous and fragile lady. The medications were all taken in accordance with the prescriptions but she decided to take a Zolpidem which is a sleeping pill. She had an argument with her sister the day before which left her extremely agitated and decided to take a sleeping pill thinking it would take affect after an hour. She hadn’t eaten all day and it kicked in. “She’s a hard working woman who lives a blameless life.”

Magistrates banned Sigley from driving for 12 months. She must pay an £80 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the bench Eileen Carr said: “We are sorry you are here before us. There’s a lot of mitigation despite the fact you crashed into three cars but our hands are tied.”