A driving instructor has been cleared of carrying out sex assaults on female learner drivers.

John Graham Jones, 63, from Macclesfield, was accused of inappropriately touching nine complainants during driving lessons.

Mr Jones, of Delamere Drive and who runs John’s School of Motoring in Macclesfield, denied the offences and was cleared of all charges.

A jury found him not guilty on 16 counts of sexual assault after a five day trial at Chester Crown Court.