A DRIVER had a lucky escape after his car caught fire.

The motorist pulled up after noticing smoke coming from the vehicle, near the Fourways Motel on the A54 and managed to leave the car before the flames took hold.

Police and fire crews were called to a Volkswagen Golf on fire on the A54 Buxton Road in Wincle on Sunday (August 6).

A police spokesman said there are no suspicious circumstances. No-one was injured.

The road was closed from around 6am until 12.30pm and parts of it had to be resurfaced.