Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was taken to hospital after a three-car smash.

Emergency services attended the accident on Earlsway, the Weston, Macclesfield at around 9.15pm last night (Tuesday, January 11).

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Macclesfield Hospital.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to an RTC at 9.13pm and an ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended.

“A man was taken to Macclesfield Hospital. He was conscious and breathing and had no major injuries.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the accident.

Call police on 101 with information.