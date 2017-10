Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver had a lucky escape after her car smashed into a tree.

The 22-year-old woman from Macclesfield lost control of her white Vauxhall Corsa on Shrigley Road in Bollington.

The vehicle suffered serious damage but the woman escaped unharmed.

She was checked over by paramedics at the scene but did not need to go to hospital.

The crash was around 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 4 at the junction with Spuley Lane.