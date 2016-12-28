Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN has been described by police as a contender for ‘worst driver of the year’ crashed after ignoring an order to stop.

Officers tried to pull over a Ford Ka on London Road in Macclesfield around 7.30pm on December 27.

The driver failed to stop and then crashed after leaving the road and driving down an embankment.

Police said he suffered a minor injury and was taken to Macclesfield Hospital for treatment.

Residents as far away as Poynton heard the crash with one describing it like an explosion.

The incident was reported on the Cheshire Police Facebook page, with the following: “We have a contender for worst driver of the yr!”

A 25-year-old man from Macclesfield, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without a license and driving while over the limit.