A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a Tytherington school teacher Guy Wharton by dangerous driving.

Mr Wharton, who was a cyclist, died following an incident on the Cat and Fiddle road on June 7, last year.

Philip Lea Christian, 41, of White Knowle Road, Buxton,

(pictured right), appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 20.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the brief hearing.

Mr Christian did not give an indication of plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Magistrates committed the case to Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, where he will now appear on March 20.

Mr Wharton, who was 46, lived in Bollington with wife, Fran, and their three children.

He taught biology at Tytherington School for 14 years where he was described as being ‘much-loved’

.