A driver has called for double yellow lines at a junction which he says is a death trap.

Liam Bere, 31, says cars park too close to the corner of Burgess Street and Buxton Road, meaning drivers turning right out of the junction and onto Buxton Road cannot see oncoming traffic.

Liam, who lives on Burgess Street with wife Kelly, says they have ‘almost been killed on a number of occasions’ trying to exit the road, and is calling on the council to make it safe.

Liam, who works part time as a Special Constable, a volunteer policeman with Cheshire Police, said: “I’ve made several approaches to Cheshire East Council with regards to the dangers of pulling onto Buxton Road.

“Without any exaggeration, myself and my wife have almost been killed on a number of occasions by cars travelling up Buxton Road as we’ve been pulling out onto it.

“This is due to other people parking their cars right up to the bend, which makes visibility impossible. I’m having to rely on winding my window down and listening for oncoming cars, then taking a gamble and going for it.

“But the council haven’t taken my concerns seriously and the issues remain.”

Dad-of-one Liam said measures must be put in place for the safety of drivers.

He said: “I’ve asked for a mirror to be installed opposite Burgess Street and this was also turned down.

“I’ve approached my councillor Mick Warren and he’s been helpful with trying to have yellow lines put down, which has unfortunately been unsuccessful. Even just a few metres of lines would help. But I don’t want to give up and want to highlight the issue through the Express. I’m a Cheshire Police special constable and the last thing I want is to become another statistic on a road I know to be very dangerous.”

A Cheshire East Council spokesman said it does not plan to lay double yellow lines on the road but it is looking into the possibility of ‘Keep Clear’ road markings.

He said: “The council has been made aware of the parking problems associated with this junction and our highways teams are looking into the matter with a view to installing ‘keep clear’ markings.

“A request to provide double-yellow lines was made to the council several years ago but met with objections from local traders. Keep clear’ markings are enforceable by the police and we will monitor the situation for the foreseeable future.”

