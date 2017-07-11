Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been banned from the road for two years after failing to give a breath test.

Benjamin Toby Oliver Jordan, 44, of Prestbury Road, Macclesfield, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath on June 11 in Middlewich.

Magistrates banned Jordan from driving for 24 months and gave him a community order.

Chairman of the bench David Pearce told Jordan at Crewe Magistrates Court that he had committed a serious offence.

He said: “You have pleaded guilty to an offence of failing to provide a specimen of breath. We accept that you didn’t deliberately refuse to give the sample which would have made the sentence higher.

“You cannot drive on any UK road or public place for 24 months from this moment and due to the seriousness of this offence it crosses the community threshold.”

He must complete a 12 month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, as well as pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.