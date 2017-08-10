Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel on cocaine with no licence or insurance.

Thomas Bradley, 37, was stopped by police on Horseshoe Drive in Macclesfield and officers smelled alcohol on him, a court heard.

They did a roadside drugs test and he tested positive for cocaine.

He was also found to be driving with no licence and without any valid insurance. Bradley, of Delamere Drive, Macclesfield, was taken to the police station where he underwent a blood test to show the level of drugs in his system.

Prosecuting, Matthew Siddall said: “This was a simple stop check by police. Officers smelled alcohol and he was subject to the usual proceedings and given a drugs wipe test which tested positive for cocaine and benzoylecgonine, which is the by product of taking cocaine.

“He said he’d had some ‘sniff’ last night and was taken to the police station and had a blood sample taken. The result were 16 microgrammes of cocaine when the legal limit is 10 and for 800 microgrammes of benzoylecgonine.

“He has a record, including a failure to provide a specimen, driving with excess alcohol and cocaine possession.”

Bradley pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system and driving without a licence or insurance on April 13.

Defending, Robert Stewart said: “He made guilty pleas and complied with police.

“There are no aggravating features. There was no sign he was driving intoxicated, his driving was not impaired.

“He was pulled over for other matters, for the driving without insurance and no licence.

“He had cocaine the night before socially and went to bed but was woken up by his girlfriend saying her sister’s partner had been to the address and damaged his car.

“He went out to remonstrate with him, it’s something he very much regrets.

“He takes cocaine but had taken steps to stop.”

Magistrates banned Bradley from driving for three years.

He must pay a £120 fine for driving with cocaine in his system, with no separate penalty for the benzoylecgonine, £60 for driving with no insurance and £10 for having no licence.

He must pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.