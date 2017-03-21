Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sports photographer is celebrating after winning a top award.

Alex Livesey scooped the 2016 SJA Sports Photographer of the Year Award 2016.

The 44-year-old from Macclesfield won with his stunning portfolio of images which included the Brownlee brothers at the finish line, action from a Manchester City v Everton game, gymnastics and horse racing.

Alex spends his working life travelling the globe to cover the biggest sporting events. He has photographed summer and winter Olympics, FIFA World Cups, UEFA European Championships, numerous Grand Slam tennis events and the Tour de France.

He has also found himself in some weird and wonderful places shooting sports as diverse as icegolf on a course 590km north of the Arctic Circle in Greenland, and horse racing on the frozen lake of St Moritz.

Alex, who runs his own photography firm Danehouse in Nether Alderley, and takes on assignments for Getty Images, said: “I have been a professional sports photographer for 25 years and this is the one award I’ve always wanted to win.

“I’m so proud to have won it at last. I’m immensely honoured to have won this award for images taken while on assignments for Getty Images last year and it marks an amazing first year for working for Danehouse Photography.”

Alex grew up in Bramhall and studied photography at Stockport College.

He then moved to Newport College in Wales where he specialised in documentary photography.

Alex, a father of three, lived in Poynton for 13 years until last year.

After working for a sports photography agency in North London for five years Alex joined Allsport/Getty Images as a staff sports photographer in 1997.

As well as sporting events Alex works with high profile athletes and sports people such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Roger Federer, Wayne Rooney and Sir Alex Ferguson.

His images even appeared on Royal Mail first class stamps during the London 2012 Olympic Games to commemorate the GB gold medal winners. Alex rates this as one of his favourite usages.

During his career Alex has received numerous accolades, including the 2013 Sports Action category at the Press Photographer’s Year Awards and European Photographer of the Year at the 2012 Getty Images Awards.