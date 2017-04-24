Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dragons, knights and fair maidens filled Market Place for the town’s first ever St George’s Day celebration.

The free event was organised by Macclesfield Town Council and included a whole host of activities for families to take part in, culminating in a dramatic battle between George and the dragon and a colourful parade.

The fearsome dragon, which was created by volunteers from Macclesfield Community Artspace, mingled with the crowds before being slain by St George and his knights, who had attended the ‘Knights Training School’ in St Michael’s church yard earlier in the day.

Macclesfield Mayor Alift Harewood-Jones said: “This was an inaugural event for Macclesfield celebrating our community values as well as our heritage and diversity.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the day in which we recognised St George as our Patron Saint, as do many other countries across the world, and observed the renewal of the Scouting promise.”

The ‘Knights Training School’ was led by actor Sam Redway. There was also a dragon hunt, shield making workshop, hot food, face painting and balloon modelling.

Waters Green Morris Dancers performed in the Market Place and Macclesfield Youth Brass provided the music.

The parade, assembled by Parade Marshal Peter Lake and led by Macclesfield Youth Brass Band Drumming Corp, travelled from Duke Street to St Michael’s Church for a service of commemoration of St George.