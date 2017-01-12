Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 70 people were caught drink or drug driving in Macclesfield during December.

Cheshire Police have revealed a total of 28 people were arrested for drink driving.

Another 43 were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

Cheshire Police arrested 111 drink drivers and 156 drug drivers across the county.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, from the roads policing unit, said those people now face driving bans and large fines.

He said: “It’s astonishing to see how many people still believe that it is acceptable to drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs.

“Driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs is extremely dangerous; it affects your reaction time, making it harder for you to judge your speed, judge your distance between you and other vehicles and notice potential hazards. All of this means that you are more likely to be involved in a collision.

“All of those arrested as part of this operation will now have to face the consequences of their actions, which will have a significant impact on both their personal and professional lives.”

In the Macclesfield policing area there was massive increase in the number of drug drivers caught during the month compared to the same period in 2015, from 25 to 43. The number of drink drivers dropped by one.

All roads policing officers across Cheshire are equipped with both alcohol testing kits and drugs wipes, which can instantly detect whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs while behind the wheel.

Inspector Griffiths added: “We are committed to reducing the number of alcohol and drug related deaths on our roads, and my officers will use all of the tools available to them to help us achieve our goal.”

David Keane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was pleased by the work of officers trying to make Cheshire’s roads safer.

He said: “The consequences of drink and drug driving can be devastating; they can cause a ripple effect that can have shattering ramifications for not only the driver of the vehicle, but innocent members of the public.

“I’m glad to see the positive stance being taken our police service and I will work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure that this continues into the future.”