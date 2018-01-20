The video will start in 8 Cancel

A pervert ran from court with a bobble hat covering his face after admitting downloading hundreds of depraved images and videos of children.

Anthony James Mape, who works as a mental health worker, avoided jail despite admitting having pictures described as ‘utterly revolting’ by a judge.

The 31-year-old, who works in Macclesfield, ran from Chester Crown Court after being handed a suspended sentence for his sickening crimes.

The court heard that over five years, Mape, of Upton Way in Handforth, Cheshire, downloaded 848 indecent images and videos of young children.

Police confiscated three hard drives - which will now be destroyed - in December 2016.

Mape originally denied searching for child pornography, but pleaded guilty to four counts of downloading and possessing category A, B and C images in December.

Prosecuting, Chris Hopkins said: “In his police interview, he accepted he used file sharing software and that he used it to search for adult pornography, but did not search for indecent images of children.”

Mr Hopkins said Mape later accepted that he had images of children and had ‘received sexual gratification’.

Defending, Milena Bennett told the court Mape was seeking rehabilitation.

“He has already started researching the reasons as to why he downloaded these images,” she added.

“He is a highly educated man and he needs to be educated further in that particular field which he has started, himself, to do.

"“He has realised himself that he needs help and to be safeguarded from further offending.”

Judge Patrick Thompson said the ‘dark’ images were ‘utterly revolting’ and a ‘dreadful abuse of children’.

He added: “You searched for, and downloaded, images for your own personal pleasure. You are a pervert.

“You are responsible for this [abuse] as it is men like you that provide a market for this material being made.”

Mape was handed a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years and put on a sexual treatment programme, along with a 20 day sexual rehabilitation requirement.

He must also sign the sex offenders’ register for the next 10 years and be restricted in his internet use for 10 years.